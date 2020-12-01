Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Saturday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.30.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.38 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

