LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

