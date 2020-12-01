Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,621,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.