Legend Biotech Co.’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Legend Biotech had issued 18,425,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $423,775,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

