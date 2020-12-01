Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

