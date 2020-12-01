Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 751 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 690.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 742.41.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

