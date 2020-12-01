Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,652 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

