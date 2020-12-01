KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $39.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.