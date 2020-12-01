Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,809 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

