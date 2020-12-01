Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

