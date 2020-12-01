Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 711,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

Shares of KR opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

