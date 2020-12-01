Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,735,387.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,202 shares in the company, valued at $54,057,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $204.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

