Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 177.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

