Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 6.71% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of POCT stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.