Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.25 and a 200-day moving average of $307.18. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

