Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

