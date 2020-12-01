Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

