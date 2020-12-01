Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 43,136 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.