Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 121 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.62.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

