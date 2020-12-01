Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.78 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.