Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.05 ($36.52).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.06.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

