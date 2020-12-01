Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €54.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.36 ($56.89).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Friday. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €47.45 ($55.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

