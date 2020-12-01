Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 518,350 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

