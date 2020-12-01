JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to 875.00

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 600.00 to 875.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $875.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $10.75 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

