Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

