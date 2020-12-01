John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

WG stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.46. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,679 shares of company stock worth $1,338,256.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

