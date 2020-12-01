Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE J opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

