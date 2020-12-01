Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

