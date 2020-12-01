J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 603.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

JBHT opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $383,426.33. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

