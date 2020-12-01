Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 million, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $26.37.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

