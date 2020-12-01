iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of iStar worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,899,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 262,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in iStar by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in iStar by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAR. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

