Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,137 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.