Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invitae by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invitae by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

