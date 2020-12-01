Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $156.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

