Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Invesco by 28.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 508,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 9.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 43.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 218.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

