Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the October 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.