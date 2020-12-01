International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.87 ($3.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1.01.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.