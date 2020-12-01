Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:IFS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

