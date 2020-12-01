Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.78% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $92,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

