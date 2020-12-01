Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,988 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.57% of Inovalon worth $23,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $19,245,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Inovalon by 99.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 309,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 29,336 shares worth $686,956. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 466.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

