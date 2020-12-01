Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGN. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Inogen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

