Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

IOSP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 51.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Innospec by 21.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innospec by 163.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

