Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

III has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

