Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $13,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 112,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 58.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

INDB opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

