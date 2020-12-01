Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of PI stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Impinj by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 26.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

