Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $59,051,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $52,627,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.