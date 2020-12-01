Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

