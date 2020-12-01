Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

HZNP opened at $70.43 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

