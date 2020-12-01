Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.13 on Friday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.