HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HMS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth $1,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 28.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.